Romanian Environmental Guard inspectors to use bodycams and drones in field operations

Romania’s National Environmental Guard will begin using body cameras and drones in field operations after the government approved new regulations making the equipment operational, the Ministry of Environment announced. The devices, purchased through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), are intended to strengthen enforcement and improve transparency in environmental inspections.

Environment minister Diana Buzoianu said the measure provides inspectors with both the legal framework and technical means to use portable body cameras and drone footage as evidence when issuing sanctions, reducing the need for repeated on-site visits.

“Romania has firm obligations in the OECD accession process, and strengthening the institutional capacity of the National Environmental Guard is a central objective. With this decision, we equip commissioners with bodycams and drones whose images will serve as proof in applying sanctions,” the minister said.

The ministry confirmed that 709 body cameras, 16 drones, 271 dashboard cameras, eight truck-scanning systems, 16 special intervention vehicles, and 43 additional cars have been procured through PNRR funding.

At the same time, the Guard will undergo an internal restructuring, with 150 new commissioners deployed in the field, a cut in management positions from 72 to 64, and a reduction in the number of subsecretaries of state from three to two.

Minister Buzoianu said the reform will fundamentally change the way the Environmental Guard operates.

“We will intervene faster and more efficiently at border points and in areas with high ecological risk, having both the manpower and technology to act without delay. This will lead to more efficient sanctioning, and in the medium term, a visible reduction in pollution and environmental crime. It also consolidates Romania’s position in the OECD accession process and sends a clear message to all economic operators: the law applies without exception, and video and photo evidence is undeniable,” she stressed.

The minister added that the reforms are expected to curb illegal waste dumping, increase recycling rates, and provide “real and effective protection of the environment.”

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Mediului)