Romanian Environment Ministry unveils reform plan for company managing state forests  

In a move that may serve as a pilot project to be replicated by other state institutions, Minister of Environment Diana Buzoianu, presented on July 23 a reform plan for Romsilva, the company that manages the state forests.

The proposed government decision to reorganize Romsilva aims to regionalize forestry directorates. Currently, there are 41 forestry directorates, one in each county, but the project provides for 12 forestry directorates.

"This means a decrease of almost 70% in the number of forestry directorates. It is a necessary decrease, including for the efficiency of Romsilva's activity. There is no real need for 41 directorates. There is a need, including for efficiency. Too much administrative apparatus that works for each directorate".

At the same time, a 90% decrease in the number of directors is expected, given that each regional forestry directorate will have a single director. Currently, there are two to four directors at the level of each directorate.

Reducing the number of directors will result in a savings of RON 19 million, which is to be allocated by Romsilva for forest management.

President Nicuşor Dan said in a message that he has discussed the plan with Minister Buzoianu and backs the initiative.

"During the election campaign, I spoke about the need for reform in an institution that, unfortunately, has been too often associated with undeserved privileges such as EUR 100,000 retirement bonuses. I welcome the Government's decision to act in this direction - to eliminate decorative functions and put an end to excessive benefits," the president said.

He mentioned that the proposed reform aims to "make Romsilva's activity more efficient, reduce bureaucracy and strengthen forest protection - a necessary step towards responsible and sustainable management of the forest fund".

"Protecting the environment is a priority for me, and in this effort, I will remain an active partner of the Government. Romania needs institutions that work in the interest of citizens and nature, with integrity and responsibility," the president added.

Minister Buzoianu said in a press conference that the reorganization of Romsilva represents a key priority of her mandate.

(Illustration: Ministerul Mediului Facebook Page)

