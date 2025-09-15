Education

France launches pilot program to teach Romanian language in public schools

15 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

France has introduced a pilot program to teach Romanian as a mandatory foreign language in its public school system, marking the first such initiative in the country’s education sector, the Romanian Embassy in Paris announced. The project began at Collège Aimé et Eugénie Cotton in Blanc-Mesnil, a town in the Seine-Saint-Denis department, where many students come from Romanian-speaking families.

Under the program, led by France’s Ministry of National Education through the Créteil Academy, Romanian will be taught as a second mandatory foreign language (LV2), with plans to expand gradually to higher grades over several years. 

The long-term objective is to develop a full Romanian curriculum that would run up to the equivalent of 12th grade in the French system.

The Romanian Embassy in France welcomed the initiative, describing it as an important step for cultural and linguistic integration. 

“This is very good news at the start of the new school year,” the embassy said in the post on social media, adding thanks to the school’s leadership, teacher Alexandru Mardale, students and parents, as well as both central and local French authorities.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Robert Kneschke/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Education

France launches pilot program to teach Romanian language in public schools

15 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

France has introduced a pilot program to teach Romanian as a mandatory foreign language in its public school system, marking the first such initiative in the country’s education sector, the Romanian Embassy in Paris announced. The project began at Collège Aimé et Eugénie Cotton in Blanc-Mesnil, a town in the Seine-Saint-Denis department, where many students come from Romanian-speaking families.

Under the program, led by France’s Ministry of National Education through the Créteil Academy, Romanian will be taught as a second mandatory foreign language (LV2), with plans to expand gradually to higher grades over several years. 

The long-term objective is to develop a full Romanian curriculum that would run up to the equivalent of 12th grade in the French system.

The Romanian Embassy in France welcomed the initiative, describing it as an important step for cultural and linguistic integration. 

“This is very good news at the start of the new school year,” the embassy said in the post on social media, adding thanks to the school’s leadership, teacher Alexandru Mardale, students and parents, as well as both central and local French authorities.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Robert Kneschke/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 September 2025
Politics
Maia Sandu, Donald Trump top list of world leaders most trusted by Romanians
16 September 2025
Justice
Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu sent to trial for complicity in attempted coup in Romania
16 September 2025
Defense
Romania in talks with Ukraine for joint drone production, minister says
16 September 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Moldova launches new stock exchange with support from Bucharest Stock Exchange
16 September 2025
Entertainment
Romania’s Alba Iulia enters Guinness World Records with longest table made from recycled materials
15 September 2025
Business
Only 145 Romanian companies grew annually for 17 straight years, study finds
15 September 2025
Politics
Romania’s goal to join OECD by 2026 “achievable,” secretary-general says during visit to Bucharest
15 September 2025
Sports
Romanian Sabrina Maneca Voinea wins gold at 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Cup in Paris