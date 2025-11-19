Energy

Romania’s electricity production shrinks by 6% y/y in January-September

19 November 2025

The total electricity production in Romania contracted by 6% y/y to 37.2 TWh in January-September, according to data from the statistics office INS. 

The hydropower units’ output plunged by 23% y/y to 8.86 TWh, and the production of the wind farms contracted by nearly 10% to 4.19 TWh. 

The PV parks generated 38% y/y more electricity, specifically 3.98 TWh. 

Even if the end-user consumption decreased by 0.4% y/y to 37.25 TWh in the same period, the net import of electricity nearly tripled y/y to 3.59 TWh in January-September, or 8.8% of the total domestic consumption (end-user and technological consumption), up from 3.3% in the same period of 2024.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Zalakdagli/Dreamstime.com)

