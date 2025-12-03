Education

Private school network Romania Education Alliance accelerates national expansion plan

03 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania Education Alliance (REA), the first private school network in the country, announced it has exceeded the milestone of 1,000 students enrolled across its member schools just one year after launch.

"The fact that we surpassed 1,000 students in our very first year of activity shows that the REA model addresses a real need in Romanian private education,” said Anca Macovei Vlăsceanu, co-founder & CEO of Romania Education Alliance.

In the medium term, REA aims to increase the number of students to 2,500, with growth driven 40% by organic development – through capacity expansion in existing campuses – and 60% by the addition of new schools in key cities where demand for private education is rising.

The network plans to integrate over 15 schools in major urban centers (Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Brașov, Craiova, Sibiu, Constanța), supported by planned investments of over EUR 20 million for the expansion and modernization of school infrastructure.

REA was founded in 2024 by Anca and Dan Macovei Vlăsceanu, education entrepreneurs and founders, together with the investment fund Morphosis Capital.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Normal
Education

Private school network Romania Education Alliance accelerates national expansion plan

03 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania Education Alliance (REA), the first private school network in the country, announced it has exceeded the milestone of 1,000 students enrolled across its member schools just one year after launch.

"The fact that we surpassed 1,000 students in our very first year of activity shows that the REA model addresses a real need in Romanian private education,” said Anca Macovei Vlăsceanu, co-founder & CEO of Romania Education Alliance.

In the medium term, REA aims to increase the number of students to 2,500, with growth driven 40% by organic development – through capacity expansion in existing campuses – and 60% by the addition of new schools in key cities where demand for private education is rising.

The network plans to integrate over 15 schools in major urban centers (Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Brașov, Craiova, Sibiu, Constanța), supported by planned investments of over EUR 20 million for the expansion and modernization of school infrastructure.

REA was founded in 2024 by Anca and Dan Macovei Vlăsceanu, education entrepreneurs and founders, together with the investment fund Morphosis Capital.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 December 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right opposition readies no-confidence motion against Ilie Bolojan government
03 December 2025
Real Estate
Construction begins on Green Court D as Globalworth expands its Bucharest office complex
03 December 2025
Administration
Government taps into state reserve of drinking water as crisis deepens in two Romanian counties
03 December 2025
Events
Marilyn Manson to perform at Romania’s Rockstadt Extreme Fest in 2026
03 December 2025
Politics
Romania’s government advances law on magistrates’ pensions in Parliament
03 December 2025
Politics
Romanian PM travels to Vienna for talks on energy cooperation, stronger bilateral ties
02 December 2025
Environment
Water reserves in Romania decreasing at alarming rates, report shows
02 December 2025
People
British teenager goes missing while hiking in Romania