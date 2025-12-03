Private school network Romania Education Alliance accelerates national expansion plan

Romania Education Alliance (REA), the first private school network in the country, announced it has exceeded the milestone of 1,000 students enrolled across its member schools just one year after launch.

"The fact that we surpassed 1,000 students in our very first year of activity shows that the REA model addresses a real need in Romanian private education,” said Anca Macovei Vlăsceanu, co-founder & CEO of Romania Education Alliance.

In the medium term, REA aims to increase the number of students to 2,500, with growth driven 40% by organic development – through capacity expansion in existing campuses – and 60% by the addition of new schools in key cities where demand for private education is rising.

The network plans to integrate over 15 schools in major urban centers (Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Brașov, Craiova, Sibiu, Constanța), supported by planned investments of over EUR 20 million for the expansion and modernization of school infrastructure.

REA was founded in 2024 by Anca and Dan Macovei Vlăsceanu, education entrepreneurs and founders, together with the investment fund Morphosis Capital.

(Photo source: press release)