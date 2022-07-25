Romanian Govt. defers deadline for bids on EUR 150 mln green hydrogen grants

Bidders willing to build green hydrogen production capacities were given two more weeks, until August 16, to submit bids for the project financed by the Romanian Government. The project is funded under the National Recovery and Resilience program (PNRR, EUR 114 mln) and the national budget (EUR 34 mln).

The call for projects was launched on June 29, and the initial deadline was July 31.

The grants are up to EUR 50 mln per project, meaning that at least three green hydrogen plants will be financed, provided enough viable projects are submitted, News.ro reported. The projects should be completed by the end of 2025.

The grants are for hydrolysis units that would work based on green electricity. Energy producers and companies involved in the H2 industry are eligible.

Overall, the aim of the project is to develop hydrogen plants summing up to a total capacity of 100MW, which would generate 10,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year.

Hidroelectrica power generator, Romgaz natural gas company (BVB: SNG), OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), Liberty Galati steel plant, several wind energy producers and the Russian group Lukoil, through its subsidiary Petrotel in Ploiesti, are reportedly interested in the production of green hydrogen, according to CursDeGuvernare.ro.

(Photo source: Audioundwerbung/Dreamstime.com)