Defense

Romania's defence spending reached 2.26% of GDP in 2024

08 January 2025

Romania's Defence Ministry spent some 2.26% of GDP compared to a budget initially envisaged at 2.28% of GDP in 2024, minister Angel Tilvar announced, adding that this allowed the Army to pursue its goals at the pace it desired, G4media.ro reported.

"It is also important how this money was spent. [It] was spent not only in full but it was also spent properly: on the priority tasks that the Romanian Army's Endowment Program had formulated in advance," added Tilvar.

The minister of defense also stated that he wanted to increase the strength of the Romanian Army, which has been reduced over time.  He said that from the current 85,000, including civilians, the personnel should reach 100,000.

US president-elect Donald Trump on January 7 called on NATO members to spend 5% of GDP on defence. The current target for Alliance's members is 2% of GDP, so Trump's request is more than a doubling.

Last month, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also said that in the current security context, "we will need more 2%." Rutte also warned that European nations are unprepared for a possible war with Russia and called on them to "turbocharge" their defence investments.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

