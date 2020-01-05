Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 05/01/2020 - 09:45
Social
Emergency situations head: Romanians should get used to the idea of spending their holidays in the country
01 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanians should get used to the idea that they will spend their holidays in the country this year, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), Raed Arafat, said on Thursday evening. He argued that this would prevent local tourists from becoming stranded in an airport somewhere and would also support the local tourism sector, according to Mediafax.

Arafat, who is part of the committee that manages the COVID-19 crisis in Romania, warned once again that the holiday season does not start on May 1, like people were used to in previous years. He said that the authorities would announce the first relaxation measures in terms of tourism only after May 15, when the state of emergency will end in the country.

According to previous statements made by prime minister Ludovic Orban, hotels in Romania could reopen after May 15. Still, restaurants will likely remain closed even after that date.

Romanians will also have to wait to find out if they can have wedding parties this year. The authorities haven’t decided yet in what conditions such parties can take place. “People can get married even now with no more than eight people attending the ceremony,” interior minister Marcel Vela said on Thursday, according to Mediafax. He added that the authorities would decide in the coming period, based on the evolution of COVID-19 cases in the country and on scientific analyses, how many people they will allow at wedding events.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Mircea Manole)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 05/01/2020 - 09:45
Social
Emergency situations head: Romanians should get used to the idea of spending their holidays in the country
01 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanians should get used to the idea that they will spend their holidays in the country this year, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), Raed Arafat, said on Thursday evening. He argued that this would prevent local tourists from becoming stranded in an airport somewhere and would also support the local tourism sector, according to Mediafax.

Arafat, who is part of the committee that manages the COVID-19 crisis in Romania, warned once again that the holiday season does not start on May 1, like people were used to in previous years. He said that the authorities would announce the first relaxation measures in terms of tourism only after May 15, when the state of emergency will end in the country.

According to previous statements made by prime minister Ludovic Orban, hotels in Romania could reopen after May 15. Still, restaurants will likely remain closed even after that date.

Romanians will also have to wait to find out if they can have wedding parties this year. The authorities haven’t decided yet in what conditions such parties can take place. “People can get married even now with no more than eight people attending the ceremony,” interior minister Marcel Vela said on Thursday, according to Mediafax. He added that the authorities would decide in the coming period, based on the evolution of COVID-19 cases in the country and on scientific analyses, how many people they will allow at wedding events.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Mircea Manole)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

01 May 2020
Social
Emergency situations head: Romanians should get used to the idea of spending their holidays in the country
29 April 2020
Culture
Former Intercontinental Bucharest GM launches inspirational book based on his life
30 April 2020
Culture & History
Lockdown reading: Romanian books to try while staying at home
29 April 2020
Politics
Update: Romania's Senate rejects draft bill for Szeklerland autonomy passed without debate by Chamber of Deputies
29 April 2020
Social
About 200 Romanian workers at slaughterhouse in Germany infected with COVID-19
28 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president: Lifting some restrictions doesn’t mean that life returns to normal after May 15
29 April 2020
Entertainment
Coronavirus in Romania: Virtual concerts & parties to live stream online this May 1
28 April 2020
Business
Romania’s support program for SMEs successfully launched on second try. Over 2,800 firms apply in 1 hour