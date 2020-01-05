Emergency situations head: Romanians should get used to the idea of spending their holidays in the country

Romanians should get used to the idea that they will spend their holidays in the country this year, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), Raed Arafat, said on Thursday evening. He argued that this would prevent local tourists from becoming stranded in an airport somewhere and would also support the local tourism sector, according to Mediafax.

Arafat, who is part of the committee that manages the COVID-19 crisis in Romania, warned once again that the holiday season does not start on May 1, like people were used to in previous years. He said that the authorities would announce the first relaxation measures in terms of tourism only after May 15, when the state of emergency will end in the country.

According to previous statements made by prime minister Ludovic Orban, hotels in Romania could reopen after May 15. Still, restaurants will likely remain closed even after that date.

Romanians will also have to wait to find out if they can have wedding parties this year. The authorities haven’t decided yet in what conditions such parties can take place. “People can get married even now with no more than eight people attending the ceremony,” interior minister Marcel Vela said on Thursday, according to Mediafax. He added that the authorities would decide in the coming period, based on the evolution of COVID-19 cases in the country and on scientific analyses, how many people they will allow at wedding events.

