Defense

Romania to sign contract for Patriot system replacing the one ceded to Ukraine

22 January 2025

Romanian defense minister Angel Tîlvăr stated that the contract for the Patriot system, which will replace the one ceded by Romania to Ukraine, is expected to be signed in February.

The minister commended the decision of the United State government to approve the delivery of three Patriot systems to Romania. Raytheon stated it will collaborate with local defense companies to ensure an uninterrupted supply chain for the Patriot systems intended for Romania. Nevertheless, the war in Ukraine has pushed delivery dates for several military purchases.

“In addition to these three systems and the system we donated, which is valued at approximately USD 300 million, already, partners from three NATO member states have contributed financially, and Romania will only need to cover transport costs and likely VAT for this equipment. We expect the signing for this system to take place in February," the minister said, cited by Agerpres.

Tîlvăr noted that the entire process took place quickly, and that the signing “aligns with our estimates when we made the decision, supported by Parliament, to make this donation [to Ukraine],”

In May 2024, Romanian president Iohannis told US president Joe Biden that Romania was open to sending one of its Patriot missile defense systems to Ukraine if NATO allies would ensure that it would be later replaced.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Angel Tîlvăr on Facebook)

