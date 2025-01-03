Pentagon awards contract to replace Romania’s Patriot system donated to Ukraine

On Friday, January 3, aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies was awarded a USD 946 million contract by the US Pentagon to deliver an additional Patriot missile systems to Romania, aimed at bolstering the country's air defense capabilities by 2029.

The contract, which includes advanced radars, control stations, and interceptor missiles, marks Romania's third order of Patriot systems, following previous acquisitions in 2017 and 2020.

In a statement sent to The Defense Post, Raytheon Vice President for Patriot Global, Pete Bata, emphasized that the new contract will enable Romania, as a NATO member, to better protect its citizens and critical infrastructure amidst growing regional threats. "RTX is committed to providing Romania with advanced integrated air and missile defense capabilities," the company official noted.

Romania signed a USD 3.9 billion agreement for seven new Patriot air defense systems in the latest available configuration, along with several hundred interceptors. To date, four Patriot systems have been delivered, all assigned to the 74th Patriot Regiment of the Romanian Air Force. Of these four, one was donated to Ukraine in the fall of 2024.

Raytheon stated it will collaborate with local defense companies to ensure an uninterrupted supply chain for the Patriot systems intended for Romania. Nevertheless, the war in Ukraine has pushed delivery dates for several military purchases. The Patriot systems are no exception, with Romania receiving four systems to date. The next three systems under the US agreement are scheduled for delivery starting in 2027.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Romania for providing the Patriot system. "I thank every country that truly helps us with air defense. I especially thank Romania for the Patriot (...) And we can achieve even greater effectiveness—we can completely end Russian terror by downing Shahed drones and missiles in cooperation," he said in early October following a new Russian airstrike.

On October 29, 2024, Norway announced its intention to support Romania with USD 127 million for the acquisition of an advanced Patriot surface-to-air missile system to replace the one donated to Ukraine.

(Photo source: Statul Major al Fortelor Aeriene Romane on Facebook)