Romania scores slightly better in World Economic Forum competitiveness report

Romania ranks 51st out of 141 countries included in the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report 2019, with a score of 64.4 points out of 100. By comparison, Romania was at number 52 in the 2018 edition of the report, with a score of 63.5.

Countries such as Bulgaria (49th), Hungary (47th), Slovakia (42nd), Poland (37th), and the Czech Republic (32nd) are better ranked than Romania. On the other hand, Romania surpassed countries such as Turkey (61st), Croatia (63rd) and Serbia (72nd).

Overall, with a score of 84.8 (+1.3), Singapore is the world’s most competitive economy in 2019, overtaking the United States, which fell to second place, the World Economic Forum said. Hong Kong SAR (3rd), Netherlands (4th) and Switzerland (5th) complete the top five. Asia-Pacific is the most competitive region in the world, followed closely by Europe and North America.

The Global Competitiveness Report looks at the competitiveness landscape of 141 economies through 103 indicators organized into 12 themes. Romania ranks best for ICT adoption (32nd) and market size (41st) and worst for its financial system (86th) and health (83rd).

The full report is available here.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)