Energy

Romania slashed one-fifth of coal in less than two years

24 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's primary energy intake decreased slightly to 33 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) in the 12-month period to September 2023, 2.2% (-0.73 million toe) less compared to 2021, according to the statistics office INS. 

The lower use of primary energy resources matched the slash of the amounts of coal that was fired in the power plants, which was quite feasible as the high electricity/natural gas price significantly depressed the domestic demand for electricity (by -11.9% compared to 2021).

Romania's self-sufficiency ratio remained virtually flat, just above 54%.

The export of electricity and petroleum products increased compared to 2021, meaning, among others, that the net use of primary energy resources actually decreased slightly more than the 2.2% contraction of the gross intake.

The use of coal contracted by 20.5% y/y (-0.75 million toe) to only 2.9 million toe in the 12-month period to September 2023, which matched the 17.4% y/y decline in the output of the thermal power plants.

The use of electricity decreased by 11.9% to 49.1TWh in the 12 months to September 2023. The non-residential use of electricity, some three-quarters of the total, contracted by 10.2%.

On the production side, the decline was softer: only 3.6% compared to 2021. This allowed Romania to export 83% more electricity in the 12 months to September 2023, compared to 2021. The net exports, 2.8TWh, accounted for 5.4% of the production less technological use.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romania slashed one-fifth of coal in less than two years

24 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's primary energy intake decreased slightly to 33 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) in the 12-month period to September 2023, 2.2% (-0.73 million toe) less compared to 2021, according to the statistics office INS. 

The lower use of primary energy resources matched the slash of the amounts of coal that was fired in the power plants, which was quite feasible as the high electricity/natural gas price significantly depressed the domestic demand for electricity (by -11.9% compared to 2021).

Romania's self-sufficiency ratio remained virtually flat, just above 54%.

The export of electricity and petroleum products increased compared to 2021, meaning, among others, that the net use of primary energy resources actually decreased slightly more than the 2.2% contraction of the gross intake.

The use of coal contracted by 20.5% y/y (-0.75 million toe) to only 2.9 million toe in the 12-month period to September 2023, which matched the 17.4% y/y decline in the output of the thermal power plants.

The use of electricity decreased by 11.9% to 49.1TWh in the 12 months to September 2023. The non-residential use of electricity, some three-quarters of the total, contracted by 10.2%.

On the production side, the decline was softer: only 3.6% compared to 2021. This allowed Romania to export 83% more electricity in the 12 months to September 2023, compared to 2021. The net exports, 2.8TWh, accounted for 5.4% of the production less technological use.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi