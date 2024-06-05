Romania ClimAccelerator opens registrations for 2024 edition

Romania ClimAccelerator, a complex accelerator dedicated to greentech startups, opened registrations for its fourth edition. The program targets initiatives with scalable solutions and positive environmental impact from two different stages of development and offers support in business acceleration, access to know-how, a network of consultants, mentors, investors, and funding opportunities.

Registrations are open for Romanian innovators who propose tech solutions in areas such as cleantech, waste management, sustainable construction, carbon emissions management, sustainable production, renewable energy, transport, or recycling.

The accelerator is aimed at startups that are in the early stage and have an idea (the idea stage category) and those that already have a validated prototype on the market (the seed stage category).

Startups in the Idea Stage category can register here between June 5 and July 5. After applying, entrepreneurs will participate in a bootcamp, and then a maximum of 15 will be selected to participate in the program. For two months, they will go through a complex acceleration experience that includes but is not limited to business modeling, marketing, sales, financial management, business consulting, and investment readiness workshops, board of advisors, pitching, and peer sharing sessions.

Registrations for startups in the Seed Stage category will be open from July 10 to September 13. The most promising and innovative 10 startups will be selected at the end of September for participation in the program.

The 2024 edition of Romania ClimAccelerator will end in December with the national Demo Day event, in which the finalists in the Seed Stage category will present their solution and the evolution of the program in front of investors, mentors, the media, and the public.

Romania ClimAccelerator is organized with the support of EIT Climate-KIC, the most important European initiative in the field of climate innovation, by Impact Hub Bucharest, and main partner Raiffeisen Bank Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)