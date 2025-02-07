Romania’s National Cybersecurity Coordination Center will collaborate with European partners and other National Cybersecurity Coordination Centers within the European Union to support the implementation of the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) through an online platform integrating technical documentation, risk assessment procedures, and resources for manufacturers.

The announcement was made by the Authority for the Digitalization of Romania on Friday, February 7, which said that the initiative will enhance cybersecurity in Europe, particularly for essential products with digital elements.

“With a special focus on SMEs, CRACY will provide companies with methods and tools for assessing the security of products with digital elements (PDEs), improving secure development processes, managing compliance documentation, and officially declaring compliance with the Cyber Resilience Act. By identifying essential security requirements, managing vulnerabilities, and guiding companies through the compliance process, CRACY aims to significantly reduce the costs of meeting CRA standards," the statement reads, according to Agerpres.

The Cyber Resilience Act provides various tools, including security technologies, checklists for security requirements and controls, software for vulnerability testing and identification, and services for publishing and validating Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs). It also establishes strict cybersecurity requirements for all products with digital elements sold in the European Union.

The new rules ensure secure product design, protection against vulnerabilities, and support throughout the entire product lifecycle, including updates and security patches. These requirements apply to all digital products sold in the EU, whether standalone or integrated into other systems.

According to NCC Romania's General Director Ana Maria Bușoniu, the organization, alongside European partners, will facilitate CRA implementation through a dedicated online platform, contributing to strengthening digital security and industry competitiveness by enforcing essential security requirements for digital products.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Funtap | Dreamstime.com)