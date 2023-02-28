Romanian CEC Bank reports 22% stronger earnings in 2022

Romanian state-owned bank CEC reported its profit rose by 22% YoY, close to the banking system’s 25% YoY advance, to RON 447 mln (EUR 90 mln), in 2022.

The stock of loans rose by 14% YoY (the banking system’s average was 12%) to RON 29.3 bln.

The stock of deposits attracted from customers grew at a solid pace (about 25% YoY), up to RON 52.4 bln, with the household segment holding the largest share (59%) in the total volume of sources attracted.

“In 2022, we managed to attract over 165,000 new customers, we increased the number of users of digital channels by 54% and witnessed the increase by almost 75% of the volume of operations through digital channels, which exceeded the threshold of RON 100 bln for the first time,” stated Bogdan Neacsu, president of CEC Bank, quoted by Bursa.ro.

In 2022, CEC Bank claims to have supported the economy through over 5,250 new mortgage loans of approx. RON 1.5 bln, over 1,000 loans for investments worth RON 3.9 bln (to companies such as Soceram, Rodbun, Aaylex, RAAL or the Agricola group) and supported almost 10,000 companies with RON 6.3 bln working capital.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)