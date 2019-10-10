Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/10/2019 - 08:15
Business
Romania’s car production up 2.3% in January-September
10 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s car production, generated by the Dacia (Renault) factory in Mioveni and Ford factory in Craiova, reached 354,812 units in the first nine months of this year, up 2.26% compared to the same period of 2018.

Dacia Duster tops the ranking with 194,810 units produced in the first nine months, followed by Ford EcoSport (97,063 units), Dacia Logan (25,201 units), Dacia Sandero (25,193 units), and Dacia Logan MCV (12,545 units). Separately, Dacia delivered 20,092 painted car bodies to Renault’s plant in Algeria.

In October, Ford launched the production of Puma SUV model at its factory in Craiova, this being the first hybrid ever produced in the country. The new model will bring the annual production of the plant to over 250,000 units compared to some 140,000 last year.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/10/2019 - 08:15
Business
Romania’s car production up 2.3% in January-September
10 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s car production, generated by the Dacia (Renault) factory in Mioveni and Ford factory in Craiova, reached 354,812 units in the first nine months of this year, up 2.26% compared to the same period of 2018.

Dacia Duster tops the ranking with 194,810 units produced in the first nine months, followed by Ford EcoSport (97,063 units), Dacia Logan (25,201 units), Dacia Sandero (25,193 units), and Dacia Logan MCV (12,545 units). Separately, Dacia delivered 20,092 painted car bodies to Renault’s plant in Algeria.

In October, Ford launched the production of Puma SUV model at its factory in Craiova, this being the first hybrid ever produced in the country. The new model will bring the annual production of the plant to over 250,000 units compared to some 140,000 last year.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 October 2019
Social
WB report: Almost two in five Romanians with higher education live abroad
09 October 2019
Business
WB significantly improves forecast on Romania’s economic growth, warns about risks around the corner
09 October 2019
Social
Romanians spend two thirds more on alcohol and tobacco than on their health
09 October 2019
Social
Two million EU citizens apply to stay in UK after Brexit, almost 300,000 are Romanians
09 October 2019
Social
Online retailer's manifest-commercial starring 102-year old #rezist advocate stirs fiery debate in Romania
08 October 2019
Politics
EC president-elect rejects Romania’s second proposal for commissioner
08 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s SocDem Govt., giving away money it does not have to stay in power
08 October 2019
Politics
Former president: If Biden’s son had business in Romania, I would have known

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40