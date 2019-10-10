Romania’s car production up 2.3% in January-September

Romania’s car production, generated by the Dacia (Renault) factory in Mioveni and Ford factory in Craiova, reached 354,812 units in the first nine months of this year, up 2.26% compared to the same period of 2018.

Dacia Duster tops the ranking with 194,810 units produced in the first nine months, followed by Ford EcoSport (97,063 units), Dacia Logan (25,201 units), Dacia Sandero (25,193 units), and Dacia Logan MCV (12,545 units). Separately, Dacia delivered 20,092 painted car bodies to Renault’s plant in Algeria.

In October, Ford launched the production of Puma SUV model at its factory in Craiova, this being the first hybrid ever produced in the country. The new model will bring the annual production of the plant to over 250,000 units compared to some 140,000 last year.

(Photo: Pixabay)

