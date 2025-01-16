Romania's automobile production up 10% y/y to record 560,000 in 2024

Ford Transit & Tourneo Courier, Ford Puma, and the new Dacia Duster led Romanian car production to a record volume of over 560,000 cars, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on information from the car market and Ford Otosan's stock exchange report.

The volume thus brings a 10% increase compared to 2023, being the best year ever recorded by the Romanian industry.

The record volume comes at a time when European car production has been hit hard, marking a slight decline compared to 2023, and competition from China is putting increasing pressure on European production.

