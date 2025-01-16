Transport

Romania's automobile production up 10% y/y to record 560,000 in 2024

16 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ford Transit & Tourneo Courier, Ford Puma, and the new Dacia Duster led Romanian car production to a record volume of over 560,000 cars, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on information from the car market and Ford Otosan's stock exchange report. 

The volume thus brings a 10% increase compared to 2023, being the best year ever recorded by the Romanian industry. 

The record volume comes at a time when European car production has been hit hard, marking a slight decline compared to 2023, and competition from China is putting increasing pressure on European production. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ford)

Normal
Transport

Romania's automobile production up 10% y/y to record 560,000 in 2024

16 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ford Transit & Tourneo Courier, Ford Puma, and the new Dacia Duster led Romanian car production to a record volume of over 560,000 cars, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on information from the car market and Ford Otosan's stock exchange report. 

The volume thus brings a 10% increase compared to 2023, being the best year ever recorded by the Romanian industry. 

The record volume comes at a time when European car production has been hit hard, marking a slight decline compared to 2023, and competition from China is putting increasing pressure on European production. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ford)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 January 2025
Energy
Romanian commission to screen takeover of E.ON subsidiary by Hungary's MVM amid alleged security risks
16 January 2025
Finance
Romania keeps cautiously the monetary policy rate at 6.5%
16 January 2025
Macro
Romania's industry kept losing ground for second consecutive year in 2024
15 January 2025
Justice
Former Romanian president, PM charged again with crimes against humanity in 1990 miners’ riot case
15 January 2025
Society
Romanian passport sixth strongest in the world after obtaining visa-free access to US
15 January 2025
Events
Romania promotes agro-food products at Green Week 2025 in Berlin
15 January 2025
Tech
Romanian-founded US company Databricks secures USD 5 billion funding
15 January 2025
Defense
Romania participates in three of NATO's eight battle groups on the eastern flank