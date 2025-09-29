Romania’s Buzău Land UNESCO Global Geopark joins Google Arts & Culture

The Buzău Land/Ținutul Buzăului UNESCO Global Geopark has been added to Google Arts & Culture, becoming Romania’s first region to host a dedicated collection on the platform showcasing its geological wonders and cultural heritage. The online collection highlights some of Buzău’s most striking natural landmarks, including Europe’s largest mud volcanoes, the salt domes, the so-called “living fires,” the Ulmet stone formations known as “trovants,” Colți’s rare red amber, and ancient cave settlements.

Moreover, the digital archive also explores the link between landscape and folklore, with myths and legends passed down through generations.

Each exhibit features striking images and multimedia content accompanied by descriptions validated by the Geopark’s specialists.

The project was made possible through the sustained efforts of the Geopark’s team, whose work impressed international experts and led World Heritage Magazine to invite Buzău Land to join the platform, according to the press release.

“Being included on the platform is a recognition of the value of our local heritage and, above all, of the way we showcase it. It is also a direct consequence of Buzău Land’s inclusion in the UNESCO Global Geoparks network and of all the extraordinary opportunities this status has brought. It is a great chance to integrate this heritage into a global digital circuit, accessible to anyone, from anywhere in the world. This selection honors us and obliges us to continue investing in the responsible promotion of this unique region,” said Răzvan-Gabriel Popa, manager of the Geopark.

The partnership with Google provides global exposure to millions of platform users and boosts the visibility of Buzău Land in Google Search and Google Images results. Officials say the recognition places the region alongside renowned institutions such as museums in Tokyo, London, and Paris, strengthening its cultural brand and international profile.

Google Arts & Culture, developed in collaboration with UNESCO and World Heritage Magazine experts, is one of the world’s leading digital platforms for cultural promotion. Participation is by invitation only, underscoring the prestige of Buzău Land’s inclusion.

The UNESCO Global Geopark Buzău Land was established through a partnership between the Buzău Land Association, the Buzău County Council, and the University of Bucharest. After more than a decade of collaboration, the territory earned UNESCO Global Geopark status in 2022, joining a network of around 230 regions worldwide dedicated to education, research, tourism, and sustainable development.

(Photo source: Buzău Land UNESCO Global Geopark)