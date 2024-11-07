Romania and Bulgaria set to create joint routes for Japanese tourists

Romania and Bulgaria aim to create a series of joint routes for Japanese tourists who want to visit the region, allowing them to have the opportunity to see multiple countries, according to the Romanian Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism.

The announcement was made after tourism minister Ștefan-Radu Oprea met with a Japanese delegation led by Shinji Takeuchi, vice minister of economy, trade, and industry, on Wednesday, November 6. The discussions focused on deepening bilateral relations between the two countries through partnerships and strategic investments in areas such as industry, renewable energy, new technologies, and tourism.

"I discussed with my Bulgarian counterpart, and we want to create a series of joint routes for Japanese tourists who wish to visit the region, allowing them to see multiple countries, not just one. Romania has many beautiful and unique places, such as the Danube Delta, which is unique in Europe," Oprea mentioned, according to a statement from the ministry cited by Agerpres.

The minister said that Japanese investors already present in Romania are the best ambassadors for the country, as they can confirm the existence of a favorable business environment.

"Like Japan, we want to have clean energy and to capitalize on all these resources. We have the opportunity to capture carbon in depleted natural gas reservoirs, to produce blue ammonia, we have a tradition in the oil sector, and we have legislation for offshore projects, making Romania the ideal place for investments! The partnership between Romanian and Japanese companies can be advantageous for both parties, as our roles are complementary," stated the minister.

In turn, the Japanese vice minister welcomed the strategic partnership between Japan and Romania and stated that it is also reflected in the growing interest of Japanese investors in Romania. He noted that this visit to Romania, which includes both government officials and representatives from 16 companies - such as IHI, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mizuho Bank, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Sustech Inc., ENEOS and others, from sectors like energy, research and technology, industry, infrastructure, and banking - demonstrates the increased investment interest in Romania.

Takeuchi also reiterated his support for Romania’s accession to the OECD, noting the country's contribution to organizing the World Expo in Osaka, Kansai 2025.

The meeting concluded with the two officials signing a joint declaration reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

According to statistics mentioned in the statement from the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism (MEAT), Japan ranks 21st in terms of the residence of investors in companies with foreign capital participation in Romania. In the first half of the year, 410 companies with Japanese capital were active in Romania, with subscribed share capital valued at USD 430.2 million, and the total trade volume between Romania and Japan during the same period amounting to USD 619.2 million.

(Photo source: Stefan Radu Oprea on Facebook)