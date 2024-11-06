Travel

Month-long outdoor tourism campaign promotes Romania on buses in the UK

06 November 2024

The Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT) has kicked off a new campaign to boost Romania's visibility as a tourist destination abroad. As part of the latest drive in the UK, 250 buses in London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Liverpool carry the message "Hop on board to Romania" for a month, from November 4 to December 4.

The campaign features 150 buses in Greater London, offering an estimated coverage of 51.1% of the population of London, with an impact of over 16 million impressions, the ministry said. Another 50 buses will cross the center of London, generating an estimated 5.6 million views.

In Manchester, Birmingham, and Liverpool, the campaign runs on 50 regional buses, ensuring a 4.41% coverage rate.

"The action, which bears the message 'Hop on Board to Romania,' will thus benefit from extensive visibility, amplified by the urban density and the diversified audience in these cities," MEAT said.

Additionally, until November 7, the Ministry of Tourism participates in the World Travel Market in London. Romania's national stand includes 35 co-exhibitors, including tour operators, hoteliers, professional associations, federations, and destination management organizations.

"The United Kingdom is among the main markets of interest for Romanian tourism. According to estimates for this year, the Brits will make over 97 million international travels, with the expenses estimated to reach USD 90.46 billion. Their interest in Romania has grown constantly in recent years, with our destination registering the highest growth rate in their holiday options in 2007-2017, with a spectacular return in 2022, when an increase of 280% compared to 2021 was reached. The increasing trend was also maintained in 2023, with a growth of 26.5%," the ministry explained in its press release.

British tourists are generally drawn to Romania's diverse natural landscapes, cultural attractions, city breaks, and improved air connectivity between the two countries.

1

