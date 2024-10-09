Hungarian presidency of EU Council asks that Romania be let into Schengen by end of the year

The Hungarian presidency of the EU Council asked that Romania and Bulgaria become full members of the Schengen Zone by the end of this year, according to prime minister Viktor Orban.

Orban made the statement in the plenum of the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, as part of the debate on the priorities of the Hungarian Presidency.

He also said that the EU asylum system does not function and that those who are allowed in cannot be sent out ever again.

"The EU policy on migration failed, and we can see the consequences of this fact. Several member states are trying to find solutions. Illegal migration and the fears related to safety led to strengthened border controls," Viktor Orban said at the debate, according to Agerpres.

In this context, the Hungarian PM proposed a system that will allow high level meetings between heads of state and Executive of the Schengen member states, the same as it happened for the Eurozone in 2008, during the financial crisis.

He proposed holding regular “Schengen summits”, and insisted that Bulgaria and Romania should become full members of the free-movement area by the end of the year. The two countries are partial members already, their airports and sea ports being included in Schengen, but land borders are still in place.

According to Orban, the situation of the EU is far more serious than in 2011, during the first Hungarian EU Presidency, citing the war in Ukraine, escalating conflicts in the Middle East and Africa, migration, risks to the Schengen area, and Europe losing its global competitiveness.

Orban pledged that Hungary would be an honest and constructive broker holding the rotating presidency of the EU Council, including on the pending 52 legislative files that need to be finalized, and is ready to start inter-institutional negotiations with the Parliament.

He also called for accelerating the accession of the Western Balkan countries and stressed that “without Serbia joining, we cannot stabilize the Balkans.”

Replying to prime minister Orban as part of the debate, Commission president Ursula von der Leyen affirmed the EU's commitment to support Hungary after the recent floods and outlined three key priorities: Ukraine, competitiveness, and migration.

She also criticized Hungary's stance on Russia, deploring that “one member state in particular” is still trying to buy fossil fuels from Russia despite the EU's commitment to be energy independent. On migration, she condemned Hungary's decision to release convicted smugglers and questioned its visa policies, such as inviting Russian nationals into the EU without additional checks, warning that these “make Hungary a security risk, not only for Hungary but for all member states.”

Hungary holds the EU Council presidency until December 31, 2024.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Europarl.europa.eu)