Romania borrows EUR 5 bln from foreign markets since the beginning of the year

The Romanian Ministry of Finance borrowed EUR 2 billion on July 9, on its second exit on international financial markets this year, after in March it borrowed a record of EUR 3 billion in three Eurobonds.

Thus, since the beginning of the year, the total amount borrowed by the Finance Ministry through Eurobonds reached a record of EUR 5 billion, exceeding the indicative lending program for the year 2019, planned to be attracted from foreign markets, which was estimated at about EUR 4.25 billion, local business daily Ziarul Financiar reported.

In 2018, the Romanian Ministry of Finance went on foreign markets three times, borrowing a total of EUR 3.75 billion and USD 1.2 billion.

On the domestic market, the amount borrowed by the Ministry of Finance in RON in the first semester reached RON 21.8 billion, while in EUR the amount reached EUR 506.7 million.

