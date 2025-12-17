Transport

Romania ponders converting military airbase near Bucharest into military and civil airport

17 December 2025

Local authorities in Buzău aim to convert the nearby military airbase Boboc, 117 km northeast of Bucharest, into a secondary airport with dual military and civil use. The final decision will be based on Romania's security interests and requires multiple permits, the Ministry of Defence said, according to Adevarul.ro.

"For the specific real estate investment project to be implemented, the beneficiary has the legal obligation to request and obtain the approval of the Ministry of National Defence," the ministry's representatives said.

According to the Ministry of National Defence, such a project requires a series of permits and a detailed analysis, which takes into account Romania's defence and national security interests.

The project could be implemented through the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument, Buzău mayor Constantin Toma (PSD) explained.
According to the management of the Buzău City Hall, the development of a civil airport in Boboc would bring benefits, given its proximity to the A7 Highway and the 500 railway line. In the event of air traffic disruptions, the airport could take over some of the flights.

The elections for the president of Buzău County Council were recently won by Marcel Ciolacu, former prime minister and president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Trazvan/Dreamstime.com)

