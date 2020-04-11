Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Entertainment

Romania to celebrate National Bicycle Day in June

04 November 2020
The National Bicycle Day is to be celebrated on June 3 in Romania, according to a draft bill adopted by the Chamber of Deputies. 

The deputies had the final vote, and the bill will now go to president Klaus Iohannis for promulgation, according to News.ro.

To mark this day, the central and local governments, civil society, individuals, or companies can organize or participate in educational, volunteer, social, or sports programs and events dedicated to informing and raising awareness of the benefits of cycling, according to the draft bill. The central and local public administration authorities may provide logistical support and may allocate funds from their budgets for the organization of such events.

The Senate also voted the bill at the end of September.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alin Neamtu/Dreamstime.com)

Romania to celebrate National Bicycle Day in June

