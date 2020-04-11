Romania to celebrate National Bicycle Day in June

The National Bicycle Day is to be celebrated on June 3 in Romania, according to a draft bill adopted by the Chamber of Deputies.

The deputies had the final vote, and the bill will now go to president Klaus Iohannis for promulgation, according to News.ro.

To mark this day, the central and local governments, civil society, individuals, or companies can organize or participate in educational, volunteer, social, or sports programs and events dedicated to informing and raising awareness of the benefits of cycling, according to the draft bill. The central and local public administration authorities may provide logistical support and may allocate funds from their budgets for the organization of such events.

The Senate also voted the bill at the end of September.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alin Neamtu/Dreamstime.com)