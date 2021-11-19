Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Romania accepts two bids in pre-5G auction, expects more

19 November 2021
Romania’s telecom market regulator ANCOM received and accepted two bids in the pre-5G auction organised for short-term (several years) licenses covering some segments unused so far of the radio spectrum in the 800 MHz, 2,600 MHz and 3,400 - 3,600 MHz bands.

The new licenses are designed to expire at the same time as the existing licenses in force for the same frequency bands.

Another round will be organised to allocate all the frequency bands put up initially. ANCOM estimated that the entire procedure would be completed by the end of this year.

When launching the auction, the market authority announced that it expects some EUR 73 mln for all the bands.

One of the two bidders announced by ANCOM would be Digi RCS-RDS, Ziarul Financiar daily reported. None of the other big telecom companies, Orange, Vodafone and Telekom, filed a bid, according to the daily. 

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
