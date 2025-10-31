Romania submits bid to host Europa League final in 2028 or 2029

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) announced Bucharest’s candidacy to host the Europa League final in 2028 or 2029 at the National Arena, according to the FRF official website.

The Europa League final represents a high-profile sporting event on a European scale.

Istanbul will host the Europa League final in 2026, followed by Frankfurt in 2027. Bucharest’s National Arena has previously hosted a final of this competition in 2012, when Atletico Madrid defeated Atletico Bilbao 3-0.

“After the success in organizing the group stage draw and the four matches of EURO 2020, as well as the organization of the Under-21 and Under-19 European Championships, FRF wishes to continue promoting Romania as a top destination for major sporting events,” the Federation said in a press release.

The partners of the Romanian Football Federation in this project will be the Bucharest City Hall and the government.

FRF president Răzvan Burleanu argued that Romanian football is ready to provide the best conditions and meet the highest standards in organizing the Europa League final.

“Romania has demonstrated that it has the capacity to successfully organize such major events, being a competitive partner for UEFA in the European football circuit, and now we want to use the legacy of previous tournaments organized in our country to create a new impressive chapter in the history of Romanian football,” said Burleanu.

(Photo source: Mihai Olaru | Dreamstime.com)