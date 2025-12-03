Environment

Romania’s Bicaz Gorges–Hășmaș National Park unveils fish ladder system to allow migration

03 December 2025

Authorities managing Romania's Bicaz Gorges–Hășmaș National Park has built a fish ladder system on the Bicaz River, which will allow protected species to migrate and reproduce. 

There are several bridges and small bridge structures in the Bicaz River that have a “bottom sill,” meaning small waterfalls. Fish that do not jump like the trout cannot swim upstream through these waterfalls. The purpose of the ladder system is to facilitate migration and create a connection between the populations of these fish, so that the sills would not be an impassable barrier.

The ladder system is part of a large nature conservation project financed with European funds. The effort began in 2000, and so far has led to the repopulation of the national park’s rivers with protected fish species.

“We repopulated the national park’s rivers with protected fish species, bullhead; we rehabilitated forest habitats; we replanted deciduous forests and spruce forests; we rehabilitated riparian forests near Lake Roșu; and planted a so-called trophic barrier, an area where bears can find natural food and therefore will not come near populated areas, in this case at Lacu Roșu,” said Hegyi Barna, director of the Bicaz Gorges–Hășmaș National Park, cited by PetsCats.ro.

“The species swims upstream during mating. When the water reaches 10 degrees Celsius or above 10 degrees, specimens of this species begin to swim upstream. But they reach these dams and can no longer go up. And in the case of a national park and the running waters of a national park, it is vital for the populations of these species to have connectivity,” added Barna.

In total, there are six fish ladders in two different locations, and specialists continue to monitor their impact.

The park director explained that well-known ichthyologists have begun monitoring and have observed that the fish have already begun using the ladders.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hegyi Barna on Facebook)

Authorities managing Romania's Bicaz Gorges–Hășmaș National Park has built a fish ladder system on the Bicaz River, which will allow protected species to migrate and reproduce. 

There are several bridges and small bridge structures in the Bicaz River that have a “bottom sill,” meaning small waterfalls. Fish that do not jump like the trout cannot swim upstream through these waterfalls. The purpose of the ladder system is to facilitate migration and create a connection between the populations of these fish, so that the sills would not be an impassable barrier.

The ladder system is part of a large nature conservation project financed with European funds. The effort began in 2000, and so far has led to the repopulation of the national park’s rivers with protected fish species.

“We repopulated the national park’s rivers with protected fish species, bullhead; we rehabilitated forest habitats; we replanted deciduous forests and spruce forests; we rehabilitated riparian forests near Lake Roșu; and planted a so-called trophic barrier, an area where bears can find natural food and therefore will not come near populated areas, in this case at Lacu Roșu,” said Hegyi Barna, director of the Bicaz Gorges–Hășmaș National Park, cited by PetsCats.ro.

“The species swims upstream during mating. When the water reaches 10 degrees Celsius or above 10 degrees, specimens of this species begin to swim upstream. But they reach these dams and can no longer go up. And in the case of a national park and the running waters of a national park, it is vital for the populations of these species to have connectivity,” added Barna.

In total, there are six fish ladders in two different locations, and specialists continue to monitor their impact.

The park director explained that well-known ichthyologists have begun monitoring and have observed that the fish have already begun using the ladders.

(Photo source: Hegyi Barna on Facebook)

