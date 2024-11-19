Romania bests Cyprus 4-1 and consolidates leader position in UEFA Nations League group

Romania’s national football team defeated Cyprus, 4-1 (2-0), on Monday, November 18, and consolidated its position as leader in Group C2 of the Nations League.

The match began in Bucharest’s National Arena, and Romania scored immediately through forward Daniel Bîrligea. Cyprus responded with their own attacks but Romania scored again right before halftime.

Back on the offensive, Cyprus scored in the 52nd minute after an error by Romania’s Radu Drăgușin.

Goalkeeper Florin Niță was injured and had to be replaced but the opposing team was down to 10 players after Laifis received two yellow cards and was eliminated from the field.

Romania was back on the attack afterwards, and Răzvan Marin scored in the 80th minute, with the Romanian captain reaching six goals in this Nations League edition. The final goal came minutes later, scored by Florinel Coman with an assist by Ianis Hagi.

Romania has 15 points in Group C2 of the Nations League, followed by Kosovo with 12 points. A decision is also expected after the suspended match with Kosovo's national team, which the latter abandoned citing racist chants from the Romanian audience.

In response to the claims, Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, in attendance during the match on November 15, rejected any accusations and placed the responsibility on the side of Kosovar players. The Romanian Football Federation, in turn, stated that the action of the Kosovar players "demonstrates a lack of respect for sports and a total disregard for fair play."

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Bogdan Buda)