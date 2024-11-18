Kosovo's Football Federation accuses Romanian fans of "racial discrimination" at match in Bucharest

The team of Kosovo abandoned during the stoppage time in the 92nd minute of the football match against Romania in Bucharest counting for the Nations League, accusing the Romanian fans of "racism" after the later sang Serbia-related chants.

The Romanian team remained on the pitch for 74 minutes until the referee decided to put an end to the match as the Kosovar players refused to return.

Romanian fans' chants against Kosovo are far from the idea of fair play, but they can hardly be penalized for more than that (and they were fined for this in the past), and pleading for racism, in this case, is most likely a long shot.

"Not only were the values [of UEFA] not respected, but there was racial discrimination, so we decided we couldn't allow that. It's happening for the second time in the same stadium from the fans," Kosovo's national team manager Bajram Shala said at a press conference after the incidents in Bucharest.

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, attending the match on November 15, rejected any accusations and placed the responsibility on the side of Kosovar players.

The Romanian Football Federation stated that the action of the Kosovar players "demonstrates a lack of respect for sports and a total disregard for fair play."

Like several other European states, Romania does not recognize Kosovo as a country – but this has nothing to do with race (ethnicity), and neither is it relevant to the conflict between Kosovo captain Amir Rrahmani and Romanian striker Denis Alibec, which triggered supporters' chants of '"Serbia! Serbia!"

The decision to abandon the match was made by the Kosovar Federation, coach Franco Foda, and the players after "racist calls" against their country, explained Kosovo national team manager Bajram Shala, quoted by Radio Free Europe.

UEFA declared the match "abandoned," saying it "will provide further information in due course." Before UEFA's ruling, Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said, "It would only be normal" if Romania is declared the winner of the match.

The match in Bucharest, in the fourth stage of the UEFA Nations League 2024-2025, was heading towards a goalless draw.

