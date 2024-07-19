Society

Romania bans TV and street advertising for electronic cigarettes, vapes

19 July 2024

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis approved the law prohibiting any form of audiovisual advertising for electronic cigarettes, including Vape devices or heated tobacco devices. The law also extends these restrictions to all products containing tobacco or nicotine (including nicotine pouches).

All advertisements featuring such products on radio and TV are banned, as these cannot be targeted to a specific audience and lack protective mechanisms for minors, according to Profit.ro.

Advertising is also prohibited in publications primarily aimed at minors, as well as in theaters before, during, and after performances intended for minors.

An amendment to the law states that advertising for these products is prohibited within educational and healthcare facilities, as well as within 200 meters of their entrances, measured on public roads. 

The law does not include specific provisions for digital advertising, which allows detailed audience targeting. 

1

