Romania considers ban on infant formula ads to encourage breastfeeding

The advertisements for infant formulas, baby bottles and teats will be prohibited in Romania, according to a project drafted by the Ministry of Health, local Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

Moreover, in hospitals, the doctors, pregnant women, mothers or their families will no longer be offered baby-feeding products. Only infants who cannot receive breast milk for medical reasons will be fed with powdered milk.

The project, which aims to encourage and promote breastfeeding, at least in the baby’s first six months of life, also provides fines of up to RON 1,000 for individuals and up to RON 100,000 for companies failing to respect the new rules.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that infants are exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life. Babies who are exclusively breastfed will get the best start for growth, development and health, the WHO says.

