People

Romania's government appoints heads of agency for monitoring state companies AMEPIP

28 November 2025

The government announced it selected, on November 27, a president and two vice-presidents for the Agency for Monitoring and Evaluation of Public Enterprises' Performance (AMEPIP). The action was a milestone under the Resilience Facility due November 28, after the expiry of the six-month extra time allowed by the European Commission, with a EUR 330 million financing attached.

The profiles of the two vice presidents have particularly drawn public attention for their past experience, not particularly consistent with the mission of AMEPIP, which, among others, must secure effective management for the state-owned enterprises.

Anisoara Ulceluse-Pîrvan, previously Head of Unit at the Grant Management & Amendments Coordination department within the European Research Council Executive Agency (ERCEA), was appointed as AMEPIP president, Hotnews.ro reported. 

For the AMEPIP vice president positions, the selection committee picked Oana Petrescu, formerly a member of the top management of Blue Air airline, a bankruptcy that cost the state budget some EUR 60 million, and Nicolae Bogdan Stănescu, dismissed from the state agency managing state's participations in energy companies (SAPE) in April 2025 upon a report by the Court of Accounts revealing RON 72 million damage during his mandate. 

The decisions were signed by prime minister Ilie Bolojan and published in the Official Gazette.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

