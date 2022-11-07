Business

New external departures terminal should be ready next year at Timisoara Airport

07 November 2022
Works have started on the most important investment at Timisoara Airport, an external departures terminal involving EUR 22 mln of investments, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu said on November 4.

"I want those who build it to observe the deadlines so that at the end of next year, we will have it completed. I wish for this departures terminal to be one for departures to Schengen, and we, Romanians, no longer need customs," said Sorin Grindeanu, Profit.ro reported.

The contract has a value of RON 89 mln (without VAT), and the financing is provided from three sources: non-refundable European funds (POIM 2014-2021), the national budget and the airport's own revenues.

The new terminal will have a built-up area of ​​12,000 square meters, six security filters, 18 check-in counters and six automated document scanning gates.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

