Romania's Interior Ministry buys three Airbus H135 helicopters for rescue missions

Romania’s Interior Ministry has signed a contract with Airbus Helicopters for the purchase of three H135 helicopters and associated support and services for air medical services and search and rescue (SAR) missions in the country, following a four-year framework agreement signed at the end of July 2019 that foresees the procurement of up to ten H135s.

“Airbus has been an active player in Romania for almost 50 years and we are proud that the Ministry of Interior has selected the H135 for such critical missions. As a market leader with more than 600 helicopters in service for air medical service missions worldwide, I have no doubt that it will be a valuable life-saving asset to the country,” said Georges Durdilly, Head of Airbus Helicopters in Romania.

(Photo source: Airbus.com)