Government greenlights relocation of 300 African refugees to Romania in 2026–2027

The Romanian government approved a decision on Thursday, September 4, to relocate 300 refugees to the country between 2026 and 2027, reaffirming its commitment to the European Union’s humanitarian and migration policies. According to the official statement, the refugees will include Sudanese, Eritrean, and South Sudanese nationals currently residing in Egypt and Kenya.

The relocations were approved by Romania’s Committee for Refugee Relocation, in line with the EU’s broader efforts to support vulnerable populations.

The logistical arrangements for selection missions, transfers, and assistance in Romania will be funded through national programs under the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund, established by Regulation (EU) No. 1147/2021, the government said.

“Through this measure, Romania confirms its voluntary commitment to the EU’s Relocation and Humanitarian Admission Plan, in accordance with the provisions of the European Pact on Migration and Asylum,” reads the press release, as quoted by news agency Agerpres.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)