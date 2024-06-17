Romania’s 3x3 female basketball team qualifies for European Championship - FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup

The Romanian women's 3x3 basketball team qualified for the European Championship - FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup on Sunday, June 16, after reaching the semifinals of the tournament organized by the Romanian Basketball Federation at the sports facility of the National University of Physical Education and Sport in Bucharest. Romania’s men’s 3x3 basketball team, on the other hand, lost all its group matches.

Romania’s female team, comprising Sonia Ursu-Kim, Teodora Manea, Anamaria Vîrjoghe, and Andreea Mititelu, was the only undefeated women's team in the Bucharest tournament, managing to defeat Georgia (20-8), Latvia (16-13), and Great Britain (21-12) on Saturday in the group stage. On Sunday, they again overcame Great Britain 21-17 in the semifinals, according to the Romanian Basketball Federation's website cited by Agerpres.

The team will compete in Vienna from August 22 to 25 at the European Championship.

The second women's team to qualify for the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup 2024 is Latvia, which defeated Israel's national team 21-12 in the decisive match.

In the men's category, the Romanian team (Aurelian Gavriloaia, Cristian Mâinea, Marius Ciotlăuş, and Alexandru Coconea) lost all three matches in Group A, against Slovenia (12-21), Great Britain (16-22), and Latvia (10-21), with the last match played on Sunday.

The men's teams that qualified for the final tournament of the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup 2024 in Vienna are Great Britain (21-19 against Israel) and Latvia (21-9 against Slovenia).

The MVP of the women's competition was Latvia's Marta Leimane, while in the men's competition, the trophy was claimed by Britain's Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye.

(Photo source: Federatia Romania de Basketball on Facebook)