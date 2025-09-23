Business

Romanian loan marketplace 123Credit announces five-fold expansion and break-even in 2024

23 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

123Credit, the first marketplace in Romania dedicated to personal loans, auto loans, mortgages, and refinancing, developed by Omnia Capital, announced it intermediated RON 600 million (EUR 120 million) of loans in 2024, nearly five times more than in 2023, according to Profit.ro. It also reported a profit in its second year of operations.

With 500,000 loans intermediated, the average size of the loans contracted by the marketplace’s customers was RON 1,200 (EUR 240), indicating a dominance of the consumer loans. 

However, the company claims that the platform has brokered multiple leasing requests, including the financing of a Ferrari and a private jet.

For 2025, the loan broker expects to intermediate over RON 1.1 billion of loans.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

Romanian loan marketplace 123Credit announces five-fold expansion and break-even in 2024

23 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

123Credit, the first marketplace in Romania dedicated to personal loans, auto loans, mortgages, and refinancing, developed by Omnia Capital, announced it intermediated RON 600 million (EUR 120 million) of loans in 2024, nearly five times more than in 2023, according to Profit.ro. It also reported a profit in its second year of operations.

With 500,000 loans intermediated, the average size of the loans contracted by the marketplace’s customers was RON 1,200 (EUR 240), indicating a dominance of the consumer loans. 

However, the company claims that the platform has brokered multiple leasing requests, including the financing of a Ferrari and a private jet.

For 2025, the loan broker expects to intermediate over RON 1.1 billion of loans.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 September 2025
Politics
Romania's ruling coalition pledges to stay united, tackle disagreements
23 September 2025
Real Estate
IULIUS restores contaminated site to pave way for EUR 800 mln urban regeneration project in Constanța
23 September 2025
Politics
Romanian prosecutors request lifting of immunity for pro-Russian MEP Diana Șoșoacă
23 September 2025
Transport
Romanian student team crosses Australia aboard solar vehicle
23 September 2025
Transport
Plane forced to circle Cluj-Napoca airport due to sleeping air traffic controller
23 September 2025
Defense
NATO to deploy Turkish anti-drone surveillance system in Poland, Romania
23 September 2025
Politics
Romania expresses solidarity with Estonia at UN Security Council meeting after Russian airspace incursion
23 September 2025
Defense
Romania's Defence Council summoned this week to address Russian drones threat