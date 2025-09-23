Romanian loan marketplace 123Credit announces five-fold expansion and break-even in 2024

123Credit, the first marketplace in Romania dedicated to personal loans, auto loans, mortgages, and refinancing, developed by Omnia Capital, announced it intermediated RON 600 million (EUR 120 million) of loans in 2024, nearly five times more than in 2023, according to Profit.ro. It also reported a profit in its second year of operations.

With 500,000 loans intermediated, the average size of the loans contracted by the marketplace’s customers was RON 1,200 (EUR 240), indicating a dominance of the consumer loans.

However, the company claims that the platform has brokered multiple leasing requests, including the financing of a Ferrari and a private jet.

For 2025, the loan broker expects to intermediate over RON 1.1 billion of loans.

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)