US investment fund purchases Romanian natural food supplier Sano Vita

Roho Healthy Food Investments, an investment vehicle registered in Romania by the American investment fund Highlander Partners, received the approval from the Competition Council for the acquisition of Sano Vita, a local food supplements producer, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The value of this transaction hasn’t been disclosed.

This is Highlander’s second deal in Romania, after it took over the majority stake in local cardiology clinics Ares Medical Centers, in July 2019.

The investment fund is looking for companies with sales between USD 10 mln and USD 500 mln, and its areas of interest are the manufacturing companies in the sectors of industrial goods, auto industry, packaging industry and food sector.

Sano Vita, founded in 1995 in Valcea county, in southern Romania, posted total turnover of RON 72 mln (EUR 15.5 mln) in 2018, 7% higher than the year before.

It boasted a net profit margin of over 10%. Sano Vita employs 247 people and is one of the largest companies in Valcea county.

The company was owned by three local entrepreneurs: Cornel Soare (55 years), Ion Dan (62 years) and Dumitru Dan (60 years).

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]