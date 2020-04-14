Romanian fund focused on tech startups increases capital

Roca X, an investment fund looking for technology startups in Romania and abroad, announced that it increased its capital following contributions from part of its shareholders.

The fund’s equity increased from EUR 2.7 million to EUR 4 million. More than half of the founding members have doubled their participation.

“Contrary to the trend, we believe that it is not right now to paralyze but to act, and our shareholders support us in this creed. In this period, when the business environment needs recalibration and support, the ROCA X team has intensified its collaboration with startups. We remain in constant contact to anticipate emerging needs and react with concrete and useful solutions when they need it,” said Alexandru Bogdan, Senior Investment Manager ROCA X.

“Our interventions and help have been minimal because most companies have adapted to the situation quickly. This agile and responsible behavior gives us confidence that tech startups will mobilize, fold, and look at the current context as an opportunity for growth and overturning of hierarchies,” he added.

ROCA X is part of local Impetum Group, which also includes ROCA Investments and CITR.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]