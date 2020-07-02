Robot conducts charity concert in Romania’s Cluj-Napoca

A robot conducted a charitable concert held at the National Theater in Cluj-Napoca on Thursday evening, February 6, local Mediafax reported. This was the first live orchestral performance conducted by a robot in Romania.
The robot can conduct three styles of music, according to Calin Baidoc, the founder of the company that made the robot. They used a 3D printer to make the top part of the robot, while the rest came from Denmark.
Baidoc said the robot asked to do “something more beautiful” so they dressed it in a Romanian folk costume, “taught it to say hello, to shake hands and to direct, for the first time in Romania, three styles of music - symphony, rock and folk” at this charitable concert.
“Because it’s just starting, the robot assisted the conductor Razvan Metea, from whom he will learn based on artificial intelligence and the software he is equipped with,” Calin Baidoc explained.
Conductor Razvan Metea said the experience, which was also a first for him, was interesting.
The funds raised at this charity concert will be directed to an association helping children with cancer.
Real estate consultancy company CBRE announced that it added a new member to its team, PepperEscu the robot, which...
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!