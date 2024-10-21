Roborock: Artificial intelligence, voice assistants, and smart apps are transforming home cleaning

News from Companies

Roborock, a global leader in intelligent cleaning solutions, showcases the growing impact of technology on everyday life, particularly through the integration of voice assistants, smart applications, and artificial intelligence (AI) in robotic vacuums. These technologies are transforming household tasks, offering greater convenience and efficiency.

One of the most significant innovations in home cleaning is the integration of voice assistants. These tools allow users to control their robotic vacuums with simple voice commands—whether to start or stop cleaning, schedule tasks, or adjust settings. Roborock’s Qrevo MaxV models integrate a smart voice assistant that works virtually, making the cleaning process more accessible and hands-free.

In addition to voice control, Roborock has a smart app that offers users the ability to monitor and customize the cleaning process in real-time, from anywhere. The app’s advanced features include detailed mapping, the ability to define cleaning zones, and personalized routines.

With sophisticated sensors, the robotic vacuums produced by Roborock like Qrevo MaxV and Qrevo S create accurate maps of the home, giving users full control over cleaning operations and further simplifying home management.

AI-based technology plays a pivotal role in the functionality of modern robotic vacuums. Both the Qrevo MaxV and Qrevo S are equipped with advanced navigation and visual recognition systems that allow them to detect and avoid obstacles in real-time. This capability enables the devices to recognize common household items such as cables, toys, and shoes, reducing the risk of getting stuck and optimizing the cleaning route.

Using cut-edge technology, these vacuums adapt to the specific needs of each home, identifying high-traffic areas or spaces more prone to dirt buildup. This enhanced autonomy not only improves cleaning efficiency but also ensures energy-saving performance by focusing on areas that need the most attention.

Beyond their technical capabilities, the impact of these innovations is reflected in how household chores are transformed.

Time saved by using robotic vacuums like the Qrevo MaxV and Qrevo S can be dedicated to more valuable activities, while the stress of managing daily cleaning tasks is significantly reduced.

At the same time, the robot vacuums have a special dock that enhances this convenience by offering a comprehensive range of features, including 60℃ hot water that can easily remove oil stains on the mops, while also disinfecting, especially after mopping the kitchen and dining areas.

Having this facility, Qrevo MaxV can for example, efficiently remove stubborn stains, saving both water and time compared to using room-temperature water. Based on testing, the dock effectively removes over 99.7% of bacteria on the spinning mops.

Roborock continues to push the boundaries of what smart home technology can achieve. With each new generation of products, the company shows that technology can seamlessly integrate into daily life, creating a more efficient and autonomous home environment.

Roborock offers a diverse range of intelligent cleaning solutions, tailored to meet varying household needs. The company’s product lineup includes four distinct series: The S Series Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (RVC), known for its advanced navigation and powerful suction; The Roborock Qrevo Series RVC, featuring the latest AI-powered technologies for enhanced autonomy and efficiency; The Q Series RVC, delivering reliable performance and user-friendly functionality; and The Roborock Flexi Series Wet and Dry Vacuum, designed for versatile cleaning across different surfaces. In Romania, Roborock offers models such as the Q8 Max+, Qrevo S, and Qrevo MaxV, bringing cutting-edge technology and convenience to local consumers.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://ro.roborock.com.

