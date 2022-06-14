European Parliament president vows to aid Romania’s bid for Schengen membership

The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, stated that she would do everything in her power to help Romania move forward regarding its membership into the Schengen area, finding the delays “unjust and unnecessary.”

The statement was made at a Strasbourg meeting between Romanian journalists, MEPs Mihai Tudose and Dan Nica, and the European Parliament president.

“Legally and technically, all requirements for accession have been met,” Metsola said, quoted by Digi24. “You will find plenty of support in this Parliament, you have many friends and great ambassadors in it, with strong voices which I support, and I will do everything in my power for you to take the next step,” she added.

The European Parliament president also said that many European states are now in a difficult position, but that Romania has been kept out of Schengen, “unjustly and unnecessarily,” for too long. “I will state this in the European Council,” she promised.

(Photo: Grzegorz Kozakiewicz | Dreamstime.com)

