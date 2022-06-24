Politics

Romania salutes EU candidate status extended to Republic of Moldova

24 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis assured on the evening of June 23, in Brussels - just after Moldova was granted the EU candidate status - that Romania will be involved in helping the Republic of Moldova to be together in the European Union “within a reasonable time.”

“I believe that Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia have received a new impetus, and I am convinced that everyone will work very seriously to implement the reforms, procedures and projects that are certainly still needed to then take the next step. I congratulate them, and I really want this road to be a fast, good and successful one,“ Iohannis said.

The president specified that there are many issues that still need to be discussed and many problems to be settled following the granting of the status of EU candidate country for the Republic of Moldova.

He mentioned the Transnistrian issue, which is particularly complex. “In Romania, we have been involved, however, for a long time in supporting Moldova. Now I am convinced that many others will be involved (…) It has also been seen by the large number of visits that have taken place in Chisinau lately," Iohannis mentioned.

Ukraine and Moldova have both been granted EU candidate status, the president of the European Council Charles Michel has announced.

“Today marks a crucial step on your path towards the EU,” Michel said, describing the European Council’s decision as a “historic moment.”

Moldova signed the Association Agreement with the European Union in 2014, but its European integration, although a fact from an economic perspective due to the tighter commercial ties, has lagged for years amid the ambiguous political situation in Chisinau. The pro-EU regime established in Moldova after the elections in 2021 and the beginning of the war in Ukraine have accelerated the process, though.

Nevertheless, Moldova’s accession process will take a long period of time and remains at risk due to the potential political developments in the country, where the pro-Russian Socialist Party still enjoys significant support. 

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romania salutes EU candidate status extended to Republic of Moldova

24 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis assured on the evening of June 23, in Brussels - just after Moldova was granted the EU candidate status - that Romania will be involved in helping the Republic of Moldova to be together in the European Union “within a reasonable time.”

“I believe that Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia have received a new impetus, and I am convinced that everyone will work very seriously to implement the reforms, procedures and projects that are certainly still needed to then take the next step. I congratulate them, and I really want this road to be a fast, good and successful one,“ Iohannis said.

The president specified that there are many issues that still need to be discussed and many problems to be settled following the granting of the status of EU candidate country for the Republic of Moldova.

He mentioned the Transnistrian issue, which is particularly complex. “In Romania, we have been involved, however, for a long time in supporting Moldova. Now I am convinced that many others will be involved (…) It has also been seen by the large number of visits that have taken place in Chisinau lately," Iohannis mentioned.

Ukraine and Moldova have both been granted EU candidate status, the president of the European Council Charles Michel has announced.

“Today marks a crucial step on your path towards the EU,” Michel said, describing the European Council’s decision as a “historic moment.”

Moldova signed the Association Agreement with the European Union in 2014, but its European integration, although a fact from an economic perspective due to the tighter commercial ties, has lagged for years amid the ambiguous political situation in Chisinau. The pro-EU regime established in Moldova after the elections in 2021 and the beginning of the war in Ukraine have accelerated the process, though.

Nevertheless, Moldova’s accession process will take a long period of time and remains at risk due to the potential political developments in the country, where the pro-Russian Socialist Party still enjoys significant support. 

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport
17 June 2022
Politics
Romanian president expresses support for Ukraine's EU bid during high-profile visit in Kyiv
17 June 2022
Business
BSOG announces first Black Sea natural gas delivery to Romania
16 June 2022
Events
An insider guide to TIFF #21 - the 2022 edition of the biggest film festival in Romania