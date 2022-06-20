Romanian lawmakers pledge steady support for Moldova's EU accession

The representatives of the Parliaments of the Republic of Moldova and Romania signed, on June 18, a Joint Declaration reiterating the "unconditional support" assumed over time by all political forces in Romania for the development, the democratic consolidation and the European course of the Republic of Moldova.

"We reiterate the unconditional support of all Romanian political forces for the development, democratic consolidation and European path of the Republic of Moldova, for the bilateral dialogue and cooperation, at all levels, between Romania and the Republic of Moldova. We point to the jointly agreed priority objective of implementing bilateral strategic projects, including interconnections in the fields of energy, transport and infrastructure," the document reads.

The unification of the efforts of the two parties represents "the solid foundation for the achievement of the priority strategic objective of the firm and irreversible connection of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union," through the support of Romania, according to the Joint Declaration.

According to the quoted source, Romania will continue to provide "robust and constant support" in these efforts aimed at obtaining the status of candidate state and the decisive advancement, based on its own merits and firm reform efforts, of the European route of the Republic of Moldova.

Moldova expects to receive from the Council of the European Union, on June 23-24, the status of an EU candidate.

(Photo: Maia Sandu Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com