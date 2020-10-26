Romania’s registered unemployment rate down to 3.26% in September

The unemployment rate in Romania stood at 3.26% in September, 0.26pp lower than the value recorded in the same month of 2019, according to the data of the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM) published on October 23, quoted by Agerpres.

The rate reported in September was also 0.02pp lower compared to August 2020.

According to ANOFM, the total number of unemployed registered at the end of September 2020 was 285,294, lower by 1,368 people than the one registered at the end of August.

Out of the total number of unemployed people registered at the end of September, only 93,965 were recipients of unemployment benefits.

In terms of residence, 100,829 unemployed people come from urban areas, and 184,465 unemployed people are from rural areas.

Most unemployed people - 75,479 people - were aged between 40 and 49 years, followed by those in the age group 50-55 years old (53,981). In contrast, only 14,645 people were aged between 25 and 29.

(Photo: Pexels)

