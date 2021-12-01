Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 01/12/2021 - 07:59
Business

Romania’s trade gap widens at slower, yet positive rate post-crisis

12 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s imports have decreased at a slower rate compared to the exports since the crisis emerged in early 2020, but the foreign trade gap has continued to widen, according to the latest data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The increase in the rolling 12-month trade deficit eased to 7.8% in November 2020, less than half the 18.5% rate seen in November 2019.

The trade gap in the rolling 12-month period ending November rose by 5.7% year-on-year to EUR 18.2 billion, up nearly one billion (EUR 967 million) compared to one year earlier.

Romania’s exports over the 12 months ended in November contracted by 10% year-on-year to EUR 61.9 bln while the imports contracted by only 6.8% year-on-year to EUR 80.1 bln.

In November, the exports rose by 0.6% year-on-year to just over EUR 6 bln, the first positive annual growth since February (before the crisis).

Still, the imports picked up slightly more, by 1.5% year-on-year to EUR 7.8 bln - resulting in a EUR 1.6 bln trade gap (+5.3% year-on-year).

Speaking of the foreign trade’s dynamics over the past year as of November, the weaker exports of grains in 2020 roughly offset the effects of the lower energy (crude oil) prices.

The drive toward wider trade gaps is mainly attributable to the large share held by imports in the consumer goods sector while the sectors offsetting part of net imports for consumption has operated at a slower pace during the crisis - a situation expected to change as the global supply chains return to normal.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 08:19
10 November 2020
Business
Romania’s trade deficit surges by 30% yoy in September
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 01/12/2021 - 07:59
Business

Romania’s trade gap widens at slower, yet positive rate post-crisis

12 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s imports have decreased at a slower rate compared to the exports since the crisis emerged in early 2020, but the foreign trade gap has continued to widen, according to the latest data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The increase in the rolling 12-month trade deficit eased to 7.8% in November 2020, less than half the 18.5% rate seen in November 2019.

The trade gap in the rolling 12-month period ending November rose by 5.7% year-on-year to EUR 18.2 billion, up nearly one billion (EUR 967 million) compared to one year earlier.

Romania’s exports over the 12 months ended in November contracted by 10% year-on-year to EUR 61.9 bln while the imports contracted by only 6.8% year-on-year to EUR 80.1 bln.

In November, the exports rose by 0.6% year-on-year to just over EUR 6 bln, the first positive annual growth since February (before the crisis).

Still, the imports picked up slightly more, by 1.5% year-on-year to EUR 7.8 bln - resulting in a EUR 1.6 bln trade gap (+5.3% year-on-year).

Speaking of the foreign trade’s dynamics over the past year as of November, the weaker exports of grains in 2020 roughly offset the effects of the lower energy (crude oil) prices.

The drive toward wider trade gaps is mainly attributable to the large share held by imports in the consumer goods sector while the sectors offsetting part of net imports for consumption has operated at a slower pace during the crisis - a situation expected to change as the global supply chains return to normal.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 08:19
10 November 2020
Business
Romania’s trade deficit surges by 30% yoy in September
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures
29 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine
29 December 2020
Business
German group DKV takes over Romanian independent fuel supplier Smart Diesel
29 December 2020
Business
Romania's biggest online retailer will pay EUR 6.7 mln fine for abuse of dominant position