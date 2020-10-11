Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 08:19
Business

Romania’s trade deficit surges by 30% yoy in September

10 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's trade deficit increased by 30% in September compared to the same month last year to EUR 1.54 billion.

The exports edged down by 0.5% year-on-year to EUR 6.07 bln, marking a negative annual performance for the seventh month in a row.

However, the imports strengthened by 4.4% yoy - the most robust performance since December 2019, to EUR 7.61 bln.

In the third quarter (Q3) of the year, the trade deficit widened moderately by 1.2% yoy (to EUR 4.38 bln), as the exports recovered partly after the deep dive taken in Q2.

Romanian exports' performance (-4.3% yoy in Q3) has been problematic since before the crisis that pushed them 33.6% down yoy in Q2.

Their recovery to positive growth rates is uncertain, depending on both the recovery in external markets and internal investments.

The imports (-3.2% yoy in Q3), pushed up by the net public spending (budget deficit) and households maintaining certain confidence, are more likely to return to positive growth rates.

The EU funds expected to be absorbed over the coming years represent an opportunity for the local producers to substitute imports and balance the foreign trade balance.

Otherwise, the trade deficit will keep widening, generating rising pressures on the balance of payments and exchange rate once the inflows are discontinued. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 07:58
03 November 2020
Business
Romania maintains 8.6%-of-GDP public deficit target
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 08:19
Business

Romania’s trade deficit surges by 30% yoy in September

10 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's trade deficit increased by 30% in September compared to the same month last year to EUR 1.54 billion.

The exports edged down by 0.5% year-on-year to EUR 6.07 bln, marking a negative annual performance for the seventh month in a row.

However, the imports strengthened by 4.4% yoy - the most robust performance since December 2019, to EUR 7.61 bln.

In the third quarter (Q3) of the year, the trade deficit widened moderately by 1.2% yoy (to EUR 4.38 bln), as the exports recovered partly after the deep dive taken in Q2.

Romanian exports' performance (-4.3% yoy in Q3) has been problematic since before the crisis that pushed them 33.6% down yoy in Q2.

Their recovery to positive growth rates is uncertain, depending on both the recovery in external markets and internal investments.

The imports (-3.2% yoy in Q3), pushed up by the net public spending (budget deficit) and households maintaining certain confidence, are more likely to return to positive growth rates.

The EU funds expected to be absorbed over the coming years represent an opportunity for the local producers to substitute imports and balance the foreign trade balance.

Otherwise, the trade deficit will keep widening, generating rising pressures on the balance of payments and exchange rate once the inflows are discontinued. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 07:58
03 November 2020
Business
Romania maintains 8.6%-of-GDP public deficit target
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"
09 November 2020
Business
Orange takes over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday
03 November 2020
Politics
London-based entrepreneur aims to become the Diaspora’s voice in Romanian Parliament
03 November 2020
Social
COVID-19: Staying up to date with the situation in Romania, national restrictions & travel regulations
03 November 2020
Business
US health-tech startup co-founded by Romanian reaches unicorn status after USD 100 mln financing
02 November 2020
Social
Romania’s economy minister infected with COVID-19