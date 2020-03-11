Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 07:58
Business

Romania maintains 8.6%-of-GDP public deficit target

03 November 2020
Romania's budget revenues increased in August, September, and October compared to the same months last year; therefore, the Government will maintain the deficit target set in August (8.6% of GDP), finance minister Florin Citu said on Monday, November 2.

Furthermore, the Treasury is draining money from the local market at a lower cost than last year, minister Citu added.

However, this is not surprising or outstanding performance, after the policy rate cuts operated by Romania's National Bank (BNR), which furthermore accepted to buy government debt on the secondary market.

Citu also claimed that the economy would rebound in the third quarter of the year - again, nothing outstanding given the low base (as long as minister Citu does not imply year-on-year growth in Q3 - which he probably does not).

The budget revision, announced last week, will be ready in the second week of November, he added.

"The objectives are maintaining the deficit in line with the target announced in August and then pursuing fiscal consolidation in the coming years. The dynamic of the budget revenues gives us confidence that we can do this during the coming period," said minister Citu.

Romania's public deficit rose 2.5 times y/y to RON 67.3 billion (EUR 13.9 billion) or 6.36% of GDP in the first three quarters of this year. The Government's fiscal stimuli were partly responsible for the higher deficit. Some of these measures are only temporary and expected to support budget revenues during the recovery stage of the economic cycle.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com

