Romania tightens control of waste at border

The Romanian Government limited to 15 the number of border crossing points through which recyclable waste can be introduced in the country.

Romania cannot be Europe's landfill, environment minister Tanczos Barna said.

The decision comes after a long series of fraudulent transports of waste. Illegal waste was spotted at the border several times in 2021.

"Through this approach, we will limit to 15 the number of border points where raw materials for the recycling industry can enter the country, and we will create a database of companies that have the right to bring these materials to Romania.

Together with colleagues from the Ministry of Interior, we have created the legal framework to control very carefully all these transports and to make sure that they contain exactly what is provided in the transport documents. Everything that is not registered will be returned to the country of origin right from the border, and the transports prove to be in order and that entering the country will be monitored in real time, until the destination," minister Tanczos Barna explained, quoted by News.ro.

(Photo: Evgeniy Parilov | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com