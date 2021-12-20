Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/20/2021 - 07:53
Social

Romania tightens control of waste at border

20 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government limited to 15 the number of border crossing points through which recyclable waste can be introduced in the country.

Romania cannot be Europe's landfill, environment minister Tanczos Barna said.

The decision comes after a long series of fraudulent transports of waste. Illegal waste was spotted at the border several times in 2021.

"Through this approach, we will limit to 15 the number of border points where raw materials for the recycling industry can enter the country, and we will create a database of companies that have the right to bring these materials to Romania.

Together with colleagues from the Ministry of Interior, we have created the legal framework to control very carefully all these transports and to make sure that they contain exactly what is provided in the transport documents. Everything that is not registered will be returned to the country of origin right from the border, and the transports prove to be in order and that entering the country will be monitored in real time, until the destination," minister Tanczos Barna explained, quoted by News.ro.

(Photo: Evgeniy Parilov | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 08:16
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/20/2021 - 07:53
Social

Romania tightens control of waste at border

20 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government limited to 15 the number of border crossing points through which recyclable waste can be introduced in the country.

Romania cannot be Europe's landfill, environment minister Tanczos Barna said.

The decision comes after a long series of fraudulent transports of waste. Illegal waste was spotted at the border several times in 2021.

"Through this approach, we will limit to 15 the number of border points where raw materials for the recycling industry can enter the country, and we will create a database of companies that have the right to bring these materials to Romania.

Together with colleagues from the Ministry of Interior, we have created the legal framework to control very carefully all these transports and to make sure that they contain exactly what is provided in the transport documents. Everything that is not registered will be returned to the country of origin right from the border, and the transports prove to be in order and that entering the country will be monitored in real time, until the destination," minister Tanczos Barna explained, quoted by News.ro.

(Photo: Evgeniy Parilov | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 08:16
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks