Covid-19: Romania starts using AstraZeneca vaccine

AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine will be used in Romania starting Monday, February 15. So far, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were used.

The country decided to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged between 18 and 55.

More than 142,000 people registered to receive the vaccine in one of the 180 newly-opened vaccination centers, the National Committee for Vaccination Coordination announced.

The first batch of 81,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Romania on February 7, followed by a second batch, of 92,400 doses on February 11.

The doses will be distributed to centers in Bucharest (22) and the counties of Alba (3), Arad (4), Argeş (5), Bacău (5), Bihor (5), Bistriţa Năsăud (2), Botoşani (3), Brăila (2), Braşov (5), Buzău (3), Călăraşi (2), Caraş-Severin (2), Cluj (10), Constanţa (6), Covasna (2), Dâmboviţa (4), Dolj (6), Galaţi (4), Giurgiu (2), Gorj (3), Harghita (3), Hunedoara (3), Ialomiţa (2), Iaşi (8), Ilfov (2), Maramureş (4), Mehedinţi (2), Mureş (5), Neamţ (4), Olt (3), Prahova (6), Sălaj (2), Satu Mare (3), Sibiu (4), Suceava (5), Teleorman (3), Timiş (10), Tulcea (2), Vâlcea (3), Vaslui (3), and Vrancea (3).

By February 14, 686,634 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Romania: 427,341 received both doses, and 259,293 the first dose, the National Committee for Vaccination said. Romania started the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on December 27.

🔝 Mâine începe vaccinarea cu serul produs de AstraZeneca! Până în această seară: 923.247 persoane programate, peste 1.5... Posted by RO Vaccinare on Sunday, February 14, 2021

(Photo: Cristian Storto | Dreamstime.com)

